This Week in Sports: Competitive Robotics

By Matt Delaney

Team 12595 “Powered by Pushups,” a co-ed team comprised of seventh and eighth grade students from Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in the City of Falls Church will compete this Saturday. Dec. 2 in the Northern Virginia Qualifying Event at Battlefield High School in Haymarket. Competing in their Rookie Season with a robot built and programmed in less than 60 days, the team hopes to contribute scoring points to their alliance in both the autonomous and tele-operated portions of the 150-second game challenge.

All robots must fit inside an 18-inch cube to start. Head Coach Lambert Lam and Technical Mentor Mike Winters have inspired this team of eight to design, build, program, and test their robot to meet in-game challenge objectives. While learning some basic engineering principles, they have taken advantage of workshops presented by experienced teams beginning with the kickoff/game reveal in September and a scrimmage event and workshop the weekend before Thanksgiving. They have spent many hours in the tech ed room at MEHMS and on the practice field hosted by GMHS Robotics.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments