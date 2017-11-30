Mason’s Habitat for Humanity Holds Denim Drive

George Mason High School’s Habitat for Humanity Club is holding a denim drive that started on Monday and runs through the the rest of this week. The denim drive is an effort to pave the way for affordable housing and warm winters for the less fortunate. All materials will be transformed into housing insulation through a partner organization of Habitat for Humanity.

Today, the George Mason High School Jazz Ensemble opens the festivities at Falls Church Tree Fest for City Council and Chamber of Commerce members. This event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Art Space at Kensington Assisted Living (700 W Broad St., Falls Church).

