Tea Backstage at 1st Stage Theatre

Today at 1st Stage Theatre (1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons) from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. is a holiday season celebration, Tea Backstage, hosted by Idy Marcus and Eileen Mandell that will feature afternoon tea, wine and theatre for interested attendees.

In the early evening, guests can dine at American Prime (1420 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons) and following that the group will meet at 1st Stage to witness the theatre’s latest production, “My Name is Asher Lev,” which centers around a Jewish boy who chooses to pursue his passion for painting to the chagrin of family, community and tradition.

Holiday shopping will also be available as a part of the event, with items from the India Hicks collection available for purchase that will go toward supporting 1st Stage.

Dinner and the 7:30 p.m. performance of “My Name is Asher Lev” are discounted for guests. Car service from downtown Silver Spring, MD, is also available. To RSVP, visit 1ststagetysons.org and click on “Special Events.”

