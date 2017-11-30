Youth Music Ensemble Begins New Season

Crescendo, the Youth Chamber Music Program of the Arlington Philharmonic, is set to launch its 2017-18 performance season with a free family-friendly Haydn Celebration today at 7 p.m. at Washington-Lee High School’s Auditorium (1301 N Stafford St., Arlington). Parking is available in the parking deck A. Enter the building through Door 5 and the concert hall is ahead on the left.

The musicians, who are selected by competitive audition, rehearse together weekly with professional musicians who make up the Philharmonic’s Quartet-in-Residence. Crescendo will hold three free public performances this season.

“Three years ago we launched Crescendo with nine musicians. Today we have six quartets for a total of 24 extraordinarily talented musicians, aged 13 – 18, who come to us from 18 area middle and high schools,” Artistic Director Elizabeth O’Hara Stahr said. “Because chamber music is performed without a conductor, these young musicians must collaborate in a way that commands focus, trust, and exceptional musicality. It’s such a rewarding experience for them to form these relationships within their ensemble, and it’s wonderful to see how it all comes together so beautifully.”

