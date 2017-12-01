Belvedere Elementary Receives Nat’l Recognition

Belvedere Elementary School has been named a National Title 1 Distinguished School for 2017 by the National Title 1 Association.

National Title 1 Distinguished Schools are recognized for exceptional student achievement; only 100 schools nationwide are selected for the honor. Schools are recognized in one of three categories: Exceptional student performance for two consecutive years, closing the achievement gap between student groups or excellence in serving special populations of students.

To qualify for the award, a school must have a poverty rate of at least 35 percent for each of the two most current consecutive schools years, demonstrated high academic achievement for that period and obtained full state accreditation for that period.

The National Title 1 Association implemented the National Title 1 Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have successfully used their Title 1 federal funds to improve the education for economically disadvantaged students.

