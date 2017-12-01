Mason High Senior Speaks, Sings at National Blue Ribbon Ceremony

Blake Myles Hopkins (right), a senior at George Mason High School, had the honor to perform to over 900 attendees, superintendents, principals and teachers from 44 states and Washington, D.C. and Department of Defense Education schools from Japan and German. He sung the National Anthem and served as introductory speaker for the U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, at the 2017 National Blue Ribbon School Ceremony that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in D. C. Hopkins was originally there solely for his introductory speech and when the original singer wasn’t prepared to sing the National Anthem, he stepped in to perform that as well. This was a huge honor and representation as a student of Mason.

