McLean Community Holds Weekend of Events

A few upcoming events may be of interest to local residents. Residents of the McLean Community Center’s (MCC) tax district, Small District One A-Dranesville, are eligible for discounts on fees.

On Friday, Dec. 1, area teen improv troupe, the Unruly Theatre Project, will perform comedy routines that are suitable for the whole family. This event takes place at the Old Firehouse (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) from 7 – 9 p.m. This event is free.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6:45 a.m. – 8 p.m., a group of residents will be taking a day trip to Delaware as a part of the 44th Annual Christmas Tour of Lewes, sponsored by the Lewes Historical Society, and will go on a self-guided tour of both public and private homes. Some houses date back to the early 18th century. Online registration is not available for tours and day trips. Contact the registrar at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, for registration options. This event costs $148 for MCC district residents and $153 for non-district residents.

Lastly, on Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 2 p.m., there will be a showing of the movie “Home Alone” at the Old Firehouse, hosted by the Alden. Admission and popcorn are free. Prop bags are $5 each.

