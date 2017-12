The National Cherry Blossom Festival with All Nippon Airways (ANA), school board members and students planted cherry trees at Glen Forest Elementary School in Falls Church on Monday, Nov. 20. The tree planting was attended by ANA’s Senior Vice President of the Americas, Hideki Kunugi (crouching with outstretched arms), an alumni of Glen Forest who attended the school in the 1960s.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments