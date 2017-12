Sun & Moon Taiji One will offer a free Tai Chi Class on Monday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.. The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 W Broad St., Falls Church). RSVP is required. Call 301-512-5071 or e-mail Sun & Moon at SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

