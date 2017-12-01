TJ’s International Night is Slated for this Friday

The theme for this year’s Falls Church Elementary Parent-Teacher-Association International Night is “Exploring Our Global Roots.” The event starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. Get your “passport” at the door to explore the countries and cultures from the school community by traveling around the globe in the Thomas Jefferson Elementary (610 S Oak St., Falls Church) gym.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. The suggested donation is $5 per child, $10 per family, or bring a tasting dish to serve 10-15 people with an attached index card including the name of the dish, the country/culture of origin, a list of ingredients and the child’s name.

