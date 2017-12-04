You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Accordion Concert in Sleepy Hollow This Weekend

December 4, 2017 2:30 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Washington Metropolitan Accordion Society will hold its annual Holiday Concert and Potluck on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church).
$8 donation requested from non-members. Children under 12 free.

The organizers at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist are requesting that interested attendees bring a dish to share. More information is available at the Accordion Society’s website – washingtonaccordions.org – or by calling 703-919-5701.

