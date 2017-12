The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church) are continuing a 50-plus year tradition by holding a concert featuring the church’s Bell and Vocal choirs for a night of Christmas and Advent music followed by a Christmas cookie reception.

The program is slated for Sunday, Dec. 10 and begins at 7 p.m. For more information about the event, call 703-532-6617 or e-mail the church at office@holytrinityfallschurch.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments