Arlington Chorale to Host Holiday Concert

The Arlington Chorale is announcing its holiday concert – “Winter Fun” – to be held on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington (4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington). Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Nancia D’Alimonte, the Chorale will perform a festive and fun collection of holiday favorites.

The Arlington Chorale (TAC) is a nonprofit ensemble comprised of chorus members from Northern Virginia, DC, and Maryland. All TAC concerts are free and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted. For more information, visit arlingtonchorale.org or contact TAC directly at info@arlingtonchorale.org.

