City Residents Get a Taste of ‘Madeline’s Christmas’

December 4, 2017 1:15 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: News-Press)

Kicking off another joyous holiday season are some of the performers in the Creative Cauldron’s current production, “Madeline’s Christmas,” which is making a comeback after having a popular turnout during its previous run in 2014. The girls pictured here performed a short musical number re-introducing (as if she needs it) the beloved little French girl, Madeline (fourth from right), during the City’s annual Downtown Tree Lighting event Monday night that saw a plethora of locals show up.

