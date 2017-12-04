Longtime F.C. Resident Stephen Venets Dies

Stephen G. Venets, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family members last Monday, Nov. 20.

Stephen leaves behind to cherish his memories his beloved wife Antonia Venets; his adored children Demetrios Venets and Maria Venets Amerine; and a host of family and friends.

A visitation for Stephen was held on Sunday, Nov. 26 at National Funeral Home, (7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church), from 4 – 8 p.m., and followed by a funeral service Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church. A committal service took place following all services at Oakwood Cemetery, (401 N Roosevelt St., Falls Church).

