Mah Jongg Card Orders Available for 2018

The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) are now taking orders for Mah Jongg cards that will be delivered around the start of the 2018 calendar year to those who have ordered them. Mah Jongg cards are essential for periodic lessons the Temple hosts.

To order, download the form at templerodefshalom.org/2018mahjonggcards and mail it in to the assigned address as instructed.

For more information, contact Marion at mjacknow@aol.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments