Seminar for First-Time Home Buyers This Saturday

If you plan on buying your first home in the near future, especially during the spring purchasing season, then there is an upcoming information session that may be of interest to you.

On Dec. 9, at the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the program helps buyers know the essentials, including specifics on planning, financing, buying, inspecting, and closing on your first home

For more information, visit the library’s website at fairfaxcounty.gov/library/branches/ty.

