Crime Report: Rape Reported in Falls Church & 2 More Cars Stolen from Koons

A rape allegation appears in the latest City of Falls Church crime report released this week. According to the report, police received a report of a forceable rape by an acquaintance last Wednesday. No further information has been released by police.

In other crime, two more cars were stolen from Koons Ford, there were two more hit and runs and someone tried to pry open the door to a business on N. Washington St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 27 – December 3, 2017

Commercial Burglary, 400 N Washington St, between 5 PM, Nov 25 and 10 AM, Nov 27, unknown suspect(s) attempted to pry open the entrance to a business. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #24 (Le Billiards), Nov 27, 6:27 PM, a male, 32, of Laurel, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Hit and Run, 100-A East Fairfax Street (Ferocity Dance Company parking lot), Nov 27, between 8 and 9:15 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 700 blk S Washington St, Nov 28, 12:02 AM, a male, 34, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (2nd w/in 5-10 yrs).

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1051 E Broad St (Koon’s Ford), Nov 28, it was reported that sometime between Nov 9 and Nov 22, a 2016 Ford Focus and a 2010 Buick Lacrosse were taken from the parking lot. Investigation continues.

Sex Offense/Forcible Rape, reported at 300 Park Ave (Police Headquarters), Nov 29, police received a report of Forcible Rape by an acquaintance. Investigation

continues.

Hit and Run, 100 blk S Virginia Ave, between 8:15 PM, Nov 30 and Dec 1, 7 AM, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 1200 blk Offutt Dr, Dec 1, resident reported that items of value were noticed missing Nov 28.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #24 (Le Billiards), Dec 1, 10:19 PM, a male, 53, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public, 400 blk W Broad St, Dec 2, 3:30 AM, a male, 22, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Cafe), Dec 2, 11 PM, a male, 49, of Burtonsville, MD was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Obstruction of Justice, 1100 blk W Broad St, Dec 2, 2 PM, following a routine traffic stop, a female, 27, of Washington, DC, was issued a Summons for Obstruction of Justice.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 905 Park Ave, (St. James Catholic Church), Dec 2, between 1:50 and 4:43 PM, a wallet containing valuables was taken from a jacket left unattended.

OTHER ARRESTS

Dec 1, 3:40 PM, a male, 29, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested on two outstanding Falls Church Capiases with an underlying charge of Assault and Batter.

