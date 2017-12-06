Rep. Beyer Keys ‘New Democratic Coalition’ Group
Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, has signed on as a co-chair of the Tax Reform and Fiscal Responsibility Task Force of the New Democratic Coalition that sent a letter to the conference committee hammering out details of the tax reform legislation last week.
The letter calls for the committee to “abandon their partisan approach and pursue a true and serious bipartisan effort.” They put together principles for a bipartisan, fiscally responsible tax plan that includes putting middle class families first; supporting workers and enabling them to invest in themselves and their jobs; simplifying the tax code to enable private sector growth and small business fairness; promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and new business formation; spurring infrastructure investment and creating good, well-paying jobs and being fiscally responsible and built for long-lasting success by pursuing a bipartisan and transparent process.