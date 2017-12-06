Schedule of F.C. Meetings on Broad/Washington Plan Set

Following deliberations on the project by the F.C. Planning Commission Monday night, the Insight Property Group’s proposal for a seven-story mixed use building and six-story residential multi-family building with 295 units at the northeast corner of E. Broad and N. Washington is scheduled for a long list of City boards and commissions this month.

The project was given a preliminary approval by the F.C. City Council on Nov. 13, with a second reading, public hearing and final vote set for April 9, 2018. The schedule of discussions includes the Architectural Advisory Board and Recreation and Parks Advisory Board on Dec. 6, the Economic Development Authority on Dec. 11, the Housing Commission on Dec. 12, the Citizens Advisory Committee on Transportation on Dec. 13, the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 14, the Tree Commission on Dec. 20, the Arts and Humanities Council, the Human Services Advisory Council and the Environmental Sustainability Council on Dec. 21, and the Library Board on Jan. 17.

