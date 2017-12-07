Christ Crossman Church Brings Bethlehem to Life

This Christmas season Falls Church residents are invited to walk through historic Bethlehem. On Dec. 8 and 9 from 6 – 8 p.m., Christ Crossman United Methodist Church (384 N Washington St., Falls Church) will open its doors to the community. The journey begins with a live nativity scene and petting zoo, Christmas music from members of the George Mason High School band, warm cider and snacks. Once inside, guests can make crafts resembling historical Bethlehem market goods and participate in a service project assembling health kits for the Falls Church Homeless Shelter. This event is free and open to all ages. Visit fallschurchchristmas.org for more information.

