Columbia Church Presents Its Christmas Musical

Columbia Baptist Church (103 W Columbia St., Falls Church) will present their Christmas musical, “A Holiday Houseful” that is suitable for all audiences. This family friendly production tells the story of a family reunion that almost doesn’t happen and when it does, it is anything but traditional. After the show, a reception with cookies and hot chocolate will be open for the guests.

Performances are on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person with a $15 maximum for families. Tickets are available at columbiabaptist.org/christmas.

