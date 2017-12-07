FOOD NEWS: Liberty Barbecue Opening in 2 Weeks

By Jody Fellows

Mediterranean Chicken, Ramen Factory 42 Now Here

Two new restaurants are officially up and running in the “Tulip Building” on S. Washington St. in Falls Church.

Mediterranean Chicken is now open in the former Meat in a Box and Kabology space at 312 S. Washington with a menu full of shawarma, kabobs, wraps, sandwiches, salads and more. Just a few doors down, 308 S. Washington has swapped out burgers for soup as Ramen Factory 42 replaces Smashburger. The new restaurant serves up a variety of soups with noodles made on premises along with a selection of apps, beer and sake.

Liberty Barbecue Opening Just 2 Weeks Away

The long-awaited debut of Liberty Barbecue is almost over. The new concept set to take over the Famous Dave’s space in Broadale Shopping Center is just two weeks away from opening, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page this week.

Winners of the top prize at the 2017 Taste of Falls Church, the team behind Arlington’s Liberty Tavern, Lyon Hall and Northside Social plans to bring all the barbecue staples plus brisket sandwiches, fried chicken, hush puppies, soft serve and more to The Little City.

The restaurant group is also opening a second location of Northside Social on Park Avenue in Falls Church in the near future.

Liberty Barbecue | 370 West Broad Street | Falls Church | www.facebook.com/LibertyBarbecue

Isabella Eatery Comes to Tysons Next Week

Washington, D.C. restraurteur Mike Isabella’s empire expands to Tysons with the debut of his new “food emporium” opening Monday, Dec. 11.

The man behind Kapnos, Requin and other D.C.-area restaurants will feature nine new concepts at Isabella Eatery, a 41,000 square-foot complex in Tysons Galleria. The first phase, which will open next week, includes Graffiato, featuring Italian small plates, an artisan roaster coffee house called Nonfiction Coffee and a modern spin on a 1950s ice cream parlor, Retro Creamery.

Phase two, which should debut before the end of the year, will include the Spanish-themed Arroz, the Mexican cantina Pepita, a rawbar called Requin Oysters and Champagne,Octagon Bar serving prohibition-style cocktails, a marketplace spin-off of Kapnos, Japanese small plates at Yona and a dining hall featuring a consolidated menu of items from several of the eatery’s restaurants.

Isabella Eatery | Tysons Galleria, 3rd Floor | 2001 International Dr. | McLean | isabellaeatery.com

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments