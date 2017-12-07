McLean HS Newsmagazine Gets National Praise

The Highlander, McLean High School’s newsmagazine, was honored with a Pacemaker award at the National Scholastic Press Association-Journalism Education Association convention held recently in Dallas.

McLean High School is a Fairfax County public school.

The Highlander is one of just 26 high school newspapers-newsmagazines nationwide to win the Pacemaker this year and the only one from Virginia.

McLean High students also earned top honors in the organization’s extremely competitive “Story of the Year” contest.

For their article “Beyond Gender,” Sri Medicherla and Melanie Pincus received fourth place in the nation in the feature story category. For their “Finding Refuge” article, Helen Bloom, Carlyn Kranking, Sanskriti Neupane, and Aisha Singh received fourth place in the nation in the diversity series category.

Lindsay Benedict is the adviser for The Highlander. For more information, contact her at lbbenedict@fcps.edu.

