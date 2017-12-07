Northwest Arlington Lions to Hold Citrus Sale

The Northwest Arlington Lions will be holding a charity fundraiser by selling fresh citrus, pecans and maple syrup at the Overlee Pool (Bath House – Lower Level), (6030 Lee Highway, Arlington) Lower Entrance off John Marshall Dr.

Exact times and dates are listed as follows: Thursday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 1 – 8 p.m.

For more information, call 703-528-1130.

