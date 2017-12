Over $2,400 was raised for more than a dozen City of F.C. non-profits last weekend at the fourth annual Tree Fest held at the Art Space on W. Broad Street, the initiative of City resident Melissa Morse. The heavy attendance over the three-day event was exposed not only to beautiful pre-decorated trees but to information on the work of the non-profits, as well.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments