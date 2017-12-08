1st Stage Theatre Continues Current Production

1st Stage (1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons), Tysons Corner’s award-winning professional theater, announces the extension of their critically-acclaimed production of “My Name is Asher Lev” written by Aaron Posner, adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, and directed by Nick Olcott, until Saturday, Dec. 23.

The 1st Stage production of “My Name is Asher Lev” features performances by Andy Brownstein, Hyla Matthews and Lucas Beck. Beck is a 1st Stage founding artist returning to the DC region following his success on stage and screen in New York and Los Angeles. 1st Stage also welcomes back director Nick Olcott, whose bold and bright Floyd Collins put 1st Stage on The Wall Street Journal’s national list of the “Best Theater of 2016.”

The design team includes: scenic and properties design by Jessica Cancino, costume design by Marsha M. LeBoeuf, lighting design by Kristin A. Thompson, sound design by Reid May and dialects by Jane Margulies Kalbfeld.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Closed captioning and audio-description will be offered for select performances. Check 1stStageTysons.org for the full schedule.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments