Dulin Church Presents Two Events this Weekend

Join the parishioners and neighbors of the Dulin United Methodist Church (513 E Broad St., Falls Church) for a live show, petting zoo and refreshments this Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m and 8 p.m..

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. parishioners and neighbors of Dulin Church are invited back for the congregation’s seasonal concert “Lessons, Carols, and More.” The concert will feature Dulin’s Sanctuary Choir, Chancel Ringers, Kid’s Choir and other ensembles and soloists. An offering will be taken to support the church’s youth groups.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments