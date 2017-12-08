More Events for McLean & Neighboring Residents

One family event and one civic event will be open to McLean Community Center (MCC) residents and neighbors this upcoming weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 8 from 7 – 9 p.m, gather the family and bring your blankets, pillows and camp chairs for an indoor, picnic-style family movie night.

MCC will be showing the feature-length film “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (Rated PG) at the Old Firehouse (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean).

Participants can be served unlimited free popcorn with the movie, which will be shown on a large projection screen. $3 per person. Preregistration is recommended.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m., the MCC Governing Board will be holding their monthly meeting at the Community Center’s Administrative Offices (6631 Old Dominion Dr., McLean).

All Governing Board meetings are open to the public.

Tax district residents (Small District One A-Dranesville) who wish to speak during the “Citizen Comment” portion of the meeting are asked to call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711 to be placed on the agenda.

For board meeting agendas and minutes from past meetings, or for more information about the events taking place in the upcoming week at the Community Center, visit MCC’s website at mcleancenter.org.

