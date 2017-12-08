Lego League Competition Sees Big Turnout and Awards

Twelve teams from both Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School competed in the recent FIRST Lego League competition held at Henderson (7130 Leesbug Pike, Falls Church), during a huge two-day weekend event. The Hydro-Dynamics theme for this year’s competition had students thinking about where the water in their daily life comes from and how it gets to them. The real-world engineering challenge had teams working to design a solution with Lego-based robots. One Jefferson team, the Dragon Riders, received the Judges Award, and a Henderson team, the Robotic Gummy Bears, qualified to advance to the State tournament.

