Mason Students to Hold Toy Drive for Needy Families

The George Mason High School Student Council Association is conducting a toy drive for the Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS), a non-profit dedicated to helping homeless area residents achieve self-sufficiency and financial independence.

At Mason, it is being promoted as a friendly competition between 3rd block classes with the class collecting the most toys receiving a breakfast party. Students may bring gifts to their 3rd block class, or anyone may drop off new, unwrapped gifts to help local homeless, low-income and foster kids in need at the front desk. The wish list provided by NVFS is here. The bulk of the toys will taken to NVFS on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and the rest on the following Tuesday, Dec. 19.

