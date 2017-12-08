‘Virginia Competes’ Luncheon Receives Keynote Address from EEOC Commissioner

Keynote speaker at Equality Virginia’s second annual “Virginia Competes” luncheon held at the Tower Club in Tysons last week was Virginia Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) commissioner Chai R. Feldblum, the first openly lesbian commissioner and fourth with a disability to serve on the commission. She expressed concern for the discriminatory implications of the Masterpiece Bakery case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

