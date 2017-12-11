Crime Report: Student Makes Threat Against George Mason High School

A threat against George Mason High School by a student is the major item in this week’s City of Falls Church crime report. A 17-year-old student was arrested last Friday after a multi-day investigation by police.

In other crime, someone stole a bunch of items from Rite-Aid, a man skipped out on cab fare at Bowl America, an iPhone was taken from a bench at 24 Hour Fitness, a bike was stolen from a garage on Park Ave. and items were taken from a vehicle on E. Columbia.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: December 4 – 10, 2017

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Dec 4, 1:51 AM, a male, 34, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1003 W Broad St (Rite-Aid), Dec 4, 8:48 AM, numerous items were taken by a suspect described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall, 180 pounds, 24 years old, black curly hair, wearing black jeans and black winter jacket. He was last seen entering the passenger seat of a black Honda vehicle with Maryland tags. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 140 S Maple Ave (Bowl America), Dec 4, 2:44 PM, a taxi driver dropped off an individual who did not pay. Suspect described as a light skinned male, approximately 40 years of age, with a thin build and about 6`4“ tall, wearing a small backpack.

Hit and Run, 352 W Broad St (Palm Beach Tan), between 7:40 and 8:10 PM on Dec 3, a parked car was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Trespass, 200 blk S West St, Dec 6, 9:12 PM, a male, 22, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for a trespassing incident which occurred Dec 3.

Larceny from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), Dec 5, between 10:50 PM and 12:00 AM, an Apple iPhone 6S left unattended on a bench was taken by an unknown suspect.

Larceny from Building, 6763-R1 Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness), Dec 5, between 4:30 and 6 PM, keys left in an unsecured locker were taken by an unknown suspect.

Bomb/Burn Threat, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School), Dec 6, authorities were made aware of a possible bomb threat. A male juvenile was taken into custody. Investigation continues.

Simple Assault, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Dec 6, 2:35 PM, officers were called for a verbal altercation between two female subjects. Prosecution was declined.

Larceny from Building, 400 blk Park Ave, Dec 6, between 4 and 6:15 PM, a Blue Trek Men’s bicycle with mountain tires and a black water bottle holder was taken from an unsecured garage.

Drunk in Public, 300 Park Ave, Dec 7, 1:07 PM, a male, 50, of Washington, DC, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk Gundry Dr, Dec 8, a vehicle’s license plate was taken by an unknown suspect.

Destruction of Property, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter parking lot), Dec 8, 6:30 PM, two cars were damaged when a shopping cart was wedged between them by an unknown suspect.

Larceny from Vehicle, 600 blk E Columbia, Dec 10, 4:15 AM, items were taken from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway. Suspect described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark colored jeans and black sneaker shoes. Officer located the items taken and returned them to owner. Investigation continues.

OTHER ARRESTS

Dec 4, 11:07 AM, a male, 30, of Falls Church, was arrested on an outstanding Falls Church Capias. The underlying charge was Driving Under the Influence.

Dec 6, 4:30 PM, a male, 22, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested on a Falls Church Felony Warrant for Embezzlement.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments