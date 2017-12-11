Longtime Falls Church Resident Peggy Dolan Dies at Age 86

Peggy Anne Dolan, devoted daughter of Anne M. and Thomas L. Derham, passed away this week at the age of 86. Raised in Elkins Park, PA, she attended Chestnut Hill College, where she graduated in 1953. She married her beloved husband, Gene Dolan (USMC) in 1954, and they moved to Falls Church in 1965. As a longtime resident, she was active in the communities of St. James Catholic Church, the Cherry Hill Farmhouse, and Hope House of Northern Virginia. Peggy loved being a mom, and is survived by her six children, Nancy Dolan, Kathy Bechtold (Steven), Skip Dolan (Nancy), Betsy Dolan, Joe Dolan (Cara), and Megan Dolan. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and her sister Mernee Kinter (Jim).

The funeral will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church on Monday, December 18 at 4:30 pm, and a reception will follow at Ireland’s Four Provinces. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, the Fisher House Foundation, Bay Community Support Services, or Providence Center of Maryland.

