Retiring F.C. Council Member Oliver Praised By Colleagues

At last night’s Falls Church City Council meeting, retiring Council member Karen Oliver was hailed by her Council colleagues for her thoughtful and poignant contributions to the Council’s deliberations the last four years. Mayor David Tarter presented Oliver with a plaque expressing appreciation on behalf of all the Council.

Oliver chose not to seek election to a second four year term this fall. The long-time City resident said she decided to run in 2013 when she read an article in the News-Press that there were only four candidates seeking four open seats on the Council, and her friends challenged her to step up and contribute to the necessary conversation to make the City a better place.

“This is a beautiful, vibrant City,” she said, citing the trees, the walkability, the art scene and the farmer’s market. She expressed thanks to everyone who helped make her contributions make a difference.

In her final meeting on the Council last night, Oliver had a lot to contribute and, among other things, joined the dissenting vote on the key issue of funding for the City Hall renovation.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments