F.C. Chamber to Present Annual Report to Members Dec. 19

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual report to the membership at its Dec. 19 luncheon. The event will include an overview of the Chamber’s efforts in 2017, recognition of departing board members, and announcements of new board members and 2018 officers. The event will include an ugly holiday sweater and tie contest and take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Italian Café.

For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments