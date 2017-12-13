F.C. School Board Appoints New COO

The Falls Church School Board has approved the appointment of Kristen Michael as the district’s first Chief Operating Officer. “I am so excited to bring the talents of Ms. Michael to our school division” Superintendent Peter Noonan said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Ms. Michael for the past decade in a neighboring school district, and have seen her creativity, thoughtfulness, care, and compassion come through in ways that support our teachers, students, and broader community while also seeking ways to create efficiencies that ultimately help our division. ”

According to a FCCPS press statement, Michael will oversee FCCPS Operations and Budget and Financial Departments. She will succeed Interim Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Deirdra McLaughlin when she reports for duty on January 16, 2018. Michael arrives from Fairfax County Public Schools where she is currently Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services. She began her career with FCPS in 2005 as a budget analyst. Since then she has held positions of coordinator, assistant budget director and budget director before being named assistant superintendent in 2014. Michael earned a Bachelor of Science degree Cum Laude from Loyola University and has a Masters of Public Administration degree from George Mason University.

