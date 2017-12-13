Social Media Marketing Presentation at Hilton Garden Inn Friday

By Sally Cole

The Regional Women’s Circle of Influence is sponsoring a breakfast meeting on Friday, Dec. 15 from 8 – 9:30 a.m. featuring a presentation on social media marketing by Rachel Adler, who serves as social media business development manager for the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Hosted by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church. Members of the regional group, which focus on the local small business community, include the Asian American, the Greater McLean, Regional Tysons, and Falls Church Chambers of Commerce and the Merrifield and Vienna Business Associations.

To register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

