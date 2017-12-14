Cafe Kindred Hosts ‘Meet the Author’ Event on Friday

Café Kindred (450 N Washington St., Falls Church) and One More Page books will jointly host an evening forum and podcast recording session with author Jeff Cioletti and his book “The Drinkable Globe: The Indispensable Guide to the Wide World of Booze,” on Friday, Dec. 15 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Cioletti shares from his latest beverage book, “The Drinkable Globe.” Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the author, get a signed book and imbibe some of the worldly cocktails featured in his latest work. This is a fun and festive evening (plus the book makes a great gift!). Guests will have the option to buy Cioletti’s book, cocktail sampler or both throughout the course of the evening.

Cioletti’s tenure in liquid literacy has exposed him to some of the best libations the world has to offer and given him access to the producers and purveyors of those very same refreshments. He combines his love of drink with a passion for travel and one usually involves the other. He served for fourteen years as an editor at Beverage World magazine, including eight years as editor in chief of the publication. He’s also the author of the books “The Year of Drinking Adventurously” and “Beer FAQ.”

Cioletti is the founder of beverage and travel site, The Drinkable Globe (DrinkableGlobe.com) and the winner of multiple North American Guild of Beer Writers awards.

