City Treasurer Opens Vehicle Decal Design Contest

The Office of the Treasurer of the City of Falls Church announces the beginning of the third annual Vehicle Decal Design Competition — a cash-prize contest for high school students. The winners will have a unique accomplishment to highlight on their college applications and resumes.

The first-place design will have a City of Falls Church theme and will be displayed on the windshields of more than 13,000 vehicles registered in the City of Falls Church.

“All the designs last year were fantastic,” said Treasurer Jody Acosta. “We had almost twice the submissions last year compared to the first year of the contest. I can’t wait to see what great artistic designs are submitted this year, showing pride for The Little City. This is a great way for students to learn about local government, and an excellent ‘vehicle’ for displaying their art.”

This contest is open to high schools students who either reside in or go to school in the City of Falls Church. Only one entry per student is allowed. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top four entries: $750 for first place, $500 for second place, $250 for third place and $150 for fourth place.

All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at the City’s Treasurer’s office (300 Park Avenue, Suite 103 East, Falls Church, VA 22046) or treasurer@fallschurchva.gov.

A citizen panel will choose the top four finalists. Online voting on those finalists will open the week of Jan. 15 and will close on Feb. 22.

For design guidelines, submission instructions and voting information (once open), visit fallschurchva.gov/DecalContest

