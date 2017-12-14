Latin Dancer Studio Holds Winter Recital

The Latin Dancer Studio (1057 W Broad St., Falls Church) is holding its winter recital, D.C. Hula Girls Winter Showcase, on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 4 – 6 p.m.

During the first hour, attendees can come take pictures with Disney characters Moana, Maui and the hula girls.

Along with the photo opportunities, holiday shopping courtesy of The Burning Spear, a local island style clothing line, will be on site, as well as hot dinner plates will be served Hawaiian style, which will include: Kalua pig (pulled pork) with a Hawaiian sweet roll, mac salad, mixed veggies and a special island dessert.

Starting at 5 p.m., Moana and the hula girls will take attendees on a journey through the South Pacific. Some guests will be prompted to volunteer for audience participation as Moana and her friends will teach participants how to hula. A special Christmas dance will conclude the event.

Tickets are $10 and guests are encouraged to purchase them early as space is limited.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments