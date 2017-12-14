McLean Community Center Class Registration is Open

McLean Community Center (MCC) tax district residents (Small District 1A-Dranesville) can register now for the Center’s winter and spring session classes and activities. All others can register starting on Monday, Dec. 18. Winter session classes will begin the week of Jan. 21.

While the center’s Ingleside Avenue facility is being renovated, classes are being offered at three locations: the MCC Class Programs Office (6645 Old Dominion Dr., McLean); The Old Firehouse Teen Center, (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean); and the MCC Dance Program Studio, (1374 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean).

SPARK Business Academy, an organization dedicated to promoting children’s financial literacy and entrepreneurship, is offering a new series of classes at MCC this winter and spring, including Young Diplomats, Bulls & Bears Stock Market Club and The Business of Sports. Classes for teenagers include Still Life Painting and Composition, Hip-Hop III, Intro to Djembe Drumming and First Aid with CPR.

Supervised Bridge, Core Conditioning, Zumba, History of Flamenco, Sketching on Site, Watercolor Studio and Writing: Fine Tuning, are just a few of the variety of class options available to adults. The Senior Moments Adult Learning Program (for adults age 55 or older) offers classes that address the special concerns of senior adults, such as Fighting Elder Fraud Together, Settling an Estate, Social Security: Know Your Options and How to Keep Your Brain Sharp, among others.

District residents should receive the Winter-Spring Program Guide in the mail; the guide also is available at the center and online at www.mcleancenter.org.

The Center offers 24-hour online registration. To view detailed descriptions of classes or to register, visit the Center’s Website, www.mcleancenter.org. Online registration is not available for tours and day trips. Please contact the registrar at 703-744-9365, TTY: 711, for registration options. For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments