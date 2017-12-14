Mock ACT Test Available at Mason this Saturday

The George Mason High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) is offering the Mock ACT practice test this Saturday, Dec. 16. The test helps students practice and identify areas to improve before taking the official exams.

The fee is $15 per test, which is donated to the PTSA. Check out Falls Church City Public Schools’ Morning Announcements newsletter from Dec. 12 to sign up for the Mock ACT. The PTSA is partnering with, but does not endorse the test proctor, Educational Connections.

