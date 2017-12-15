Accepting Nominations for Teacher of the Year Award

There is one way to give a special teacher in your life or your child’s the recognition they deserve. Nominate the teacher for the Falls Church Education Foundation’s (FCEF) Teacher of the Year award.

The winner will receive $1500 from the FCEF and will be the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) finalist and nominee for the Washington Post award.

It’s more than the money, it’s a great honor for the teachers who are accomplished enough to be recrognized for all their work. The deadline for teacher nominations is Friday, Jan. 5. Find the form on FCCPS’ Morning Announcements newsletter from Dec. 12.

