FC Education Foundation Seeks Federal Philanthropy

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) promotes and supports philanthropy by streamlining the donation process for federal employees. CFC is the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, raising millions of dollars each year.

For all federal employees within the City of Falls Church, please consider keeping your donations local and contributing to the Falls Church Education Foundation during the campaign which is open through Jan. 12, 2018. The CFC number for the FCEF is #57949.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments