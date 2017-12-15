Out With the Old, In With the New ‘Que: Liberty Barbecue Debuts Tonight in Falls Church

By Jody Fellows

Barbecue is back in The Little City.

Liberty Barbecue, the long-awaited, slow-and-low restaurant from the group behind Arlington’s Lyon Hall, Liberty Tavern and Northside Social, opens its doors in Falls Church for the first time tonight at 5 p.m.

Debuting at the former location of Famous Dave’s in Broadale Village Shopping Center, the space has been completely renovated, both inside and out, with a new facade, dining room, bar and more. The menu features a full lineup of smoked meats including brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken plus turkey, house made beef sausage and char siu-style pork belly. In addition to the barbecue, Liberty will serve pickle-brine fried chicken available in both full and half-bird orders, tenders and as a sandwich. Other menu highlights include shrimp and grits, barbecued oysters, barbecue meat tacos and a soft serve dessert bar.

A band is on tap for tonight’s opening beginning at 9 p.m. and donations will be accepted to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Liberty Barbecue will be open for happy hour and dinner service until the end of the year and then expand its hours to include lunch and brunch starting in January.

Liberty Barbecue | 370 West Broad Street | Falls Church | www.facebook.com/LibertyBarbecue

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments