Falls Church Police Detective Jesse Ortiz gets a shape up from Will Armstrong at The Neighborhood Barbershop Monday during the police department’s Beards for Buddy movement. The third annual event is in support of City parking enforcement officer Buddy Turner who has been living with pancreatic cancer since 2015.

Each year in November, F.C. police and other City employees join the Movember Movement in unity for Buddy in his cancer fight and to raise awareness for men’s health.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments