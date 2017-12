Mad Fox Brewing Company (444 W Broad St., Falls Church) will be holding its Festivus Party and glass giveaway on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 6 – 10 p.m.

The evening’s festivities signify the re-tapping of the Festivus Ale at Mad Fox as well a holiday glass giveaway for those who arrive early enough. Attendees are also encouraged to air their grievances from the past year before a new one begins.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments