Wheaton College Local Earns Esteem in Soccer

Wheaton College student Isabelle Oliver of Falls Church was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Team. Oliver earned First Team honors.

Wheaton College sponsors 21 varsity sports, and Thunder teams compete at the NCAA Division III level.

The Thunder Athletics program has won five NCAA Division III Championships since 1984, and Wheaton student-athletes have won 31 Division III individual National Championships all-time.

For more information, visit athletics.wheaton.edu.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments