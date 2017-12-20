Crime Report: Vehicle Drives into Falls Church Rite Aid

A woman was arrested after police say she drove her vehicle into the Rite Aid on West Broad Street last Saturday night, according to the latest Falls Church crime report. According to the report, an officer found the vehicle had been drive through the sliding doors and hit an inside wall. A 41-year-old Arlington woman was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

In other crime, a 23-year-old man was arrested for assault and batter on N. Washington St., a rental vehicle was stolen from Marriott TownePlace Suites, lockers were looted at at 24-Hour Fitness and several more cars were broken into.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: December 11 – 17, 2017

Commercial Burglary, 1051 E Broad St (Koon’s Ford), between 5:30 PM, Dec 9 and 05:45 AM, Dec 11, unknown suspect(s) shattered a glass door and took items of value. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 100 blk W Annandale Rd, Dec 11, 10:20 PM, a City of Falls Church sign was knocked over and a car part was found nearby. Using information provided by a citizen, vehicle was located in Fairfax County. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 100 blk W Marshall St, between 4:30 PM, Dec 11 and 5:30 PM, Dec 12, an item of value was taken from the front yard of a residence. Investigation continues.

Obstruction of Justice, 1000 blk E Broad St, Dec 14, 2:48 PM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 35, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Obstruction of Justice.

Larceny from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24-Hour Fitness), Dec 14, between 6:55 and 7:20 PM, three secured lockers were entered and items of value taken. Investigation continues.

Fraud-Identity Theft, 200 blk E Fairfax St, Dec 14, an incident of identity theft was

reported.

Larceny from Vehicle, 400 blk E Broad St, Dec 15, 6:30 AM, resident reported that between 10 PM, Dec 10 and 9 AM, Dec 11 items of value were taken from an

unsecured vehicle.

Stolen Vehicle, 205 Hillwood Ave (Marriott TownePlace Suites), between 12:30 AM, Dec 14 and Noon, Dec 15, an unsecured rental vehicle was stolen from the parking lot.

Assault and Batter, 500 blk N Washington St, Dec 16, 2:19 AM, a male, 23, of Falls Church, was arrested for Felony Assault and Batter.

Tampering with Auto, Linden Ln/Hillwood Ave, Dec 15, 11:16 PM, witness observed a suspect rifling through an unsecured vehicle. Suspect described as a black male in a black leather jacket, grey hoodie, last seen walking on Hillwood Ave towards 7 Corners.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk Greenway Blvd, between 8 PM, Dec 15 and 12 PM Dec 16, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), Dec 16, 8:36 PM, a male, 47, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H20 Café), Dec 16, 8:29 PM, a male, 65, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public, 200 blk Pennsylvania Ave, Dec 16, 9:14 PM, a male, 19, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property/Driving Under the Influence, 1003 W Broad St (Rite Aid), Dec 16, 11:21 PM, an officer on routine patrol discovered a vehicle had driven through the sliding doors into the store, hit the inside wall and damaged shopping carts. A female, 41, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk S Virginia Ave, between 6 PM, Dec 15 and 10:51 AM Dec 17, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle.

OTHER ARRESTS

Dec 12, 5 PM, a male, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding City of Falls Church warrant for Defrauding an Innkeeper.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments